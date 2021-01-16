POLICE found a car in 'a dangerous position' on a rural road, magistrates have been told.
The Suzuki Alto, which was on the B4329 Crosswell to Cardigan road, belonged to Seren Gwenllian Haf Evans, 21, of Cwmbach, near Whitland.
Llanelli Magistrates Court heard on Thursday, January 14, that the offence occurred shortly before 7am on June 27.
Miss Evans, who was not present in court, had admitted causing the vehicle to remain at rest on the road in a position involved a danger of injury to other road users.
The magistrates took her guilty plea into account when sentencing, and she was fined £44, with a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.
She also had her driving licence endorsed with three penalty points.