A 23-YEAR-OLD woman must pay £239 because of a lockdown journey from London to Pembrokeshire.
Izabela Cristina Buf of Ball Road, Cardiff, travelled the distance on May 9 while coronavirus restrictions were in force.
Police stopped her car on the A477 at Llanteg, Llanelli Magistrates Court heard on Thursday, January 14.
Miss Buf, who was not present in court, admitted unecessary travel in contravention of regulations.
The court gave her credit for her guilty plea and she was fined £120, with a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85
