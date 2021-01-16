PEOPLE who have lost money following the collapse of Haverfordwest-based business Stephen Davies (Haverfordwest) Limited, can now make a claim to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
Stephen Davies (Haverfordwest) Ltd, trading as Imperial Garages, Imperial Leisure, Imperial Marine, was dissolved on November 5.
The FSCS service, which is free to consumers, protects money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts.
It also protects insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, and debt management.
Caroline Rainbird, FSCS's chief executive, said that, because the firm unable to pay back money owed, the FSCS can step in and pay them compensation.
“As chief executive, I see first-hand the important role FSCS plays to help people who have lost money through their dealings with financial services firms that have failed or are no longer trading,” she added.
"The impact of their financial loss should not be underestimated. People who claim through FSCS are often vulnerable. We treat each person with empathy and understanding as their claim is progressed."
Since it began in 2001, FSCS has helped more than 4.5m people.
Visit the claims site at claims.fscs.org.uk/ if you wish to make a claim with FSCS.
You can also contact the customer services team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk