Aldi and Lidl have revealed the latest items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores from Sunday, January 17, 2021.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are focusing home DIY with a range of products products available at bargain prices.
These include:
This COB work light with stand frame and integrated carrying handle will help you work in dark areas, available for £29.99.
This Ferrex 18V Cordless Pressure Washer is the ideal tool for those light cleaning jobs and is available for£89.99. Only available online.
You will be able to keep all of your DIY bits and bobs organised with these Workzone Accessory Drawers. Available for £8.99.
Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain are focused on car essentials, offering a range of products for your car.
These include:
Rather than being late for work scraping the ice off of your windscreen, the Ultimate Speed Thermal Windscreen Protector is available at Lidl for just £2.99. It also reduces heat build-up in the summer so will be useful all year round.
Suitable for wet and dry cleaning, this Silvercrest Handheld Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is available in the middle of Lidl for £14.99.
This Ultimate Speed Car Mat Set will help protect your car interior from dirt and wear and is available at Lidl for £7.99.
Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.
