Holly Willoughby has revealed who she thinks will perform well when the new series of Dancing On Ice starts this week.

The musician and presenter is among the celebrities taking part in the upcoming series of the ITV competition.

Willoughby, who presents the show alongside Phillip Schofield, tipped Myleene Klass to perform well in the competition, which begins on Sunday, saying she thinks she will be "very good".

Myleene Klass (Lia Toby/PA)

When asked who she expects to perform well, Willoughby told the PA: “I think Myleene Klass will be very good.

“I think she will firstly look really beautiful on the ice because she’s gorgeous and she’s very musical, so she’ll understand where the beat is and the timing.

“I think when it comes to learning a routine that musicality really helps. I think she’s one of those people who’s really dedicated to what she does so I think she’ll give it everything and she’ll be brilliant.”

Willoughby said that because of coronavirus restrictions the new series of the programme “will feel different but its essence will be the same”.

She added: “The one thing we can guarantee is that come January, when it’s really cold and Christmas is over, your house has been trashed and the decorations are coming down and it’s all looking a bit grey and dull that, no matter what form it takes, Dancing On Ice will explode onto your screens with glitter and glamour.

“You can sit down with your whole family and just disappear and escape.”

Phillip Schofield (David Davies/PA)

Schofield added that Dancing On Ice “will be a winter boost for all of us”.

“You can expect a show where the crew and the cast and the presenters will be incredibly delighted to be there and absolutely thrilled to be able to put the show on air,” he said.