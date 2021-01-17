I am delighted that, as the feedback comments would suggest, our TRMs appear to be pleasing many of you.

Like this one from Lynne Woods (was Giles) which came via the Western Telegraph on-line.

"How wonderful to read your stories ! Bringing back wonderful memories of my childhood in Milford Haven. I have always felt blessed to have been brought up there. Remembering Backhouse's Music Shop. I loved music.

I see Mac Wooton's name mentioned... I knew Mac. If anybody knows where he is I would love to get in touch.

Thank you again for the wonderful memories."

Thanks, Lynne.

And on Facebook, Andrew Norman commented: "Re the Milford Beach photograph... Top left-hand building - Murray Crescent House, later on owned by G S Kelway. I worked there for 20 years with GSK."

Cheers, Andrew.

Now, as promised last week, here are some personal recollections from Alan Phillips, now living in Llangennech, of his time he was working at Milford's RNAD.

"I started on 17th October 1960 as a junior storehouse assistant (JSA), and was the youngest in the depot, at 15 years, eight months. I was asked if I wanted to be junior laboratory assistant instead, but I declined as in school Bunsen burners and me didn't agree.

I soon learned that the laboratory was where the explosives were opened, examined etc, and duly re-packaged under strict conditions.

My daily journey from East End Pembroke Dock, via Silcox Service bus, started at 6.45am under the diligent supervision of well known bus inspector Joe Griffiths.

"Others taking the same journey - some having undertaken these trips since 1940 - were: Pembroke - Vince Bowen, from Lamphey, returned from Singapore; Tom Phillips, storeman,test house; Sid Thomas, writer, factory; Ken Sylvester, fitter, ground mine shop. High Street, Pembroke Dock: Claude Toozer, mine clocks expert, test house; ? Roache, blacksmith's striker; Bill Williams, ground mine shop; Geof Lynch, fitter, ground mine shop; Bill James, chargeman, machine shop, ex app, fitter, Pembroke Dockyard having returned from Chatham; Fred Phillips, carpenter; Sid John, fitter G/M shop; ? Morris, welder; Ken Davies, fitter, having returned from Malta, later to become chargeman, machine shop; Bill Williams, fitter from Tremeyrick Street who arrived by car at Hobbs Point from the east, embarked on the 7.05am ferry for Neyland, then at Neyland onto the contract bus picking up a few others en route.

It was 7.30am start, but I was later told that I was supposed to commence 8am, as I was under 16! But I ignored that as I was unable to go anywhere and would make up for any future late arrivals due to transport delays.

Entrance through the 'Pearly Gates' was often supervised by the fearsome Sgt Bull, and others of the Admiralty Constabulary as they were known as, then later MOD Police.

I was allowed to enjoy the generous assisted travel scheme still in existence after the war, to bus in employees from distant places. 10s (50p) per week until I was 16, then £1. The other travellers with me continued at 10s.

This remained the same rate for my time at MHN.

We'll be returning to Alan's memories next time, with many more names and recollections of his workmates.

Meanwhile, here's a pic of those Pearly Gates.

Here's another TRM comment (slightly abridged, which came via the Western Telegraph on-line page.

It's from a Trefdraeth, who recalls his own Milford experiences.

"I have fond memories, apart from being knocked off my bike by a van and staying a few days in hospital, of a year that I spent there attending the Milford Haven Grammar School in the late 1950s.

I fell in love - but was too immature and strong-headed to recognise my good fortune, and ended the relationship when I left to go to uni.

I wonder if she is still alive and remembers the silly youth from Newport who failed to appreciate her warmth, intelligence, strength and good looks."

Thanks for your message, Trefdraeth, I was also at Milford Grammar at that time, and I'm including a pic which, I think, will bring back more memories for you.

My final TRM message came via Royal Mail, and is another anonymous one, just signed: The Old Man.

"Dear Jeff, when I was a young man in the early fifties, I remember when Milford Docks had its own policemen. Ted Mortimer and ? Farmer were two.

Also its very own diving team. One of the divers was Joe Stevenson of Coombs Drive. A scotsman from Motherwell, who had a son about your age.

Also - whatever happened to a character called Cass the Pole who was around til the early Sixties? "

Cheers 'Old Man'... let's hope that someone will get in touch with answers to your query. Meanwhile, here's a snap from the Fifties Docks.

Now for all those who enjoy our TRM Teasers. Last week's (I have a large money box..10" wide, 5" tall. Roughly how many 50p coins can I place until my money box is no longer empty? The answer, of course, was ONE and glowing with pride this week are: Les Haynes; Joyce Layton; Ieogwyn (via WT) Margaret Jones; Cynthia Edwards; Margaret Jenkins; Anne and Jets Llewellyn, Roger Max and Phil Jones. Many thanks to all who got in touch.

Here's this week's brain cells shuffler: Five apples are in a box. How do you divide them among five boys so that each boy gets an apple, but one apple remains in the box ?

That's enough of my waffle for another week, hope you've enjoyed some of it. I leave you with this anonymous quote: "Nostalgia is a longing for a place you'd never think of moving back to."

Take care... stay safe.