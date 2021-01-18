Four dogs and a large quantity of alcohol has been stolen from an address in Pembroke Dock, named locally as Bramble Hall Farm.

The dogs were two black shih-tzus, a white and ginger jack russell and a brown and ginger jack russell.

Police have said that the theft of both the dogs and the alcohol happened at around 5pm on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

“Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the theft of four dogs and a large quantity of alcohol from an address in Pembroke Dock,” said a police spokesperson.

“Anyone with information about the theft or knows the whereabouts of the dogs please contact PC 773 quoting reference DPP/0053/10/01/2021/01/C.”

You can contact the police online at: http://orlo.uk/0GKuU, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

