Four dogs and a large quantity of alcohol has been stolen from an address in Pembroke Dock, named locally as Bramble Hall Farm.
Police have said that the theft of both the dogs and the alcohol happened at around 5pm on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
"Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the theft of four dogs and a large quantity of alcohol from an address in Pembroke Dock," said a police spokesperson.
"Anyone with information about the theft or knows the whereabouts of the dogs please contact PC 773 quoting reference DPP/0053/10/01/2021/01/C."
You can contact the police online at: http://orlo.uk/0GKuU, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.