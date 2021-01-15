A CORONAVIRUS vaccine centre is expected to open in Pembrokeshire next week, MP Stephen Crabb MP has said.
Presently, the only two vaccination centres across the whole Health Board region are in Carmarthen and Cardigan, delivering the Pfizer vaccine.
Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb has been calling for a similar centre in Pembrokeshire.
Speaking after a meeting with Hywel Dda University Health Board today, January 15, said a vaccination centre was expected to open in Haverfordwest this coming week.
“This is very encouraging and it’s what I’ve been calling for since the start of the vaccination programme.
“I understand it will focus first on delivering the Pfizer vaccine to local health and social care staff. “I will continue to stay in close contact with the Health Board to ensure this vaccination centre, along with our local GP surgeries, are getting the support they need to deliver the vaccine smoothly in the vital days ahead.
“With nearly 16,000 vaccines administered in the Health Board region so far, credit should be given to those who are making the vaccine rollout happen.
“However, the proportion of over 80s across Wales who have been vaccinated is considerably lower than in England. This is where we need to see progress now. The quicker we get these vaccines out to the most vulnerable, the more lives will be saved.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment