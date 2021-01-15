ASYLUM seekers from Penally Camp have had a talking-to by police after their recent public protests.

But more action from officers could come, as a police chief said they are 'gathering evidence' over contravention of coronavirus regulations.

And the UK's Minister for Immigration Compliance, Chris Philp said today: "Protests risk spreading the virus among local communities and police will not hesitate to take action where necessary."

Large groups of the residents from the camp marched out on Wednesday evening and yesterday afternoon, Thursday January 14, in protest about their living conditions.

Both protests have led to a number of public comments about disregard of the current Covid rules, with MP Simon Hart saying that the protestors had made a ' mockery' of the regulations.

Dyfed-Powys Police said this afternoon, Friday January 15, that it 'continues to investigate recent protests by service users at the Asylum Accommodation Centre, Penally.'

Superintendent Anthony Evans, divisional commander for Pembrokeshire, said:

“While we will always work to facilitate peaceful protest, we are in very challenging times, and each and every one of us is being directed to comply with laws put in place to protect public health. “We are in regular contact with management and service users at the Penally Asylum Accommodation Centre, and have built positive relationships with them and the local community. “Together with others who are working with the individuals at the centre, we have engaged and encouraged compliance with the regulations to ensure social distancing. “Following this week’s protests on foot, police have visited the Asylum Accommodation Centre and further engaged with service users. "Welsh Government coronavirus regulations have been rinforced and we are gathering evidence to enable enforcement where appropriate.

“Everyone is asked to do what we should do, not what we believe we can do, in order to minimise travel and contact with those outside our households.”

For further information on the coronavirus regulations in Wales, visit the Welsh Government website at gov.wales/coronavirus

Commenting on the Penally asylum seekers' claims over their living conditions, Minister for Immigration Compliance Chris Philp said:

“We provide asylum seekers in Penally with safe, Covid-compliant and weather-proof accommodation along with free nutritious meals, all paid for by the taxpayer. "They can contact a 24/7 helpline if they have any issues. "We are also happy to help them return to their home country where possible.

In relation to this week's protests, he added: