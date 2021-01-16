A CARDIFF man who breached lockdown restrictions in the spring by going camping at a Pembrokeshire beauty spot must pay £239.
Blair Thomas Owen, of Heathwood Road Heath, admitted travelling over 100 miles to go camping at Newgale beach on May 16, contrary to coronavirus restrictions.
He pleaded guilty to leaving or remaining away from the place he was living without reasonable excuse, during the emergency period.
The 30-year-old did not appear in person at court but entered a guilty plea under the single justice procedure.
Magistrates took the guilty plea into account when imposing their sentence. Owen was fined £120 and must also pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
He must pay the total of £239 by February 11 this year.