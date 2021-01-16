THE 'MOST important baby ever' to have been born at Folly Farm celebrates his first birthday today (Saturday).
Glyn the baby Rhino was the first Eastern black rhino to be born in Wales and is one of only an estimated 40 Eastern black rhino to be born in the UK in the past 20 years.
He arrived at 4.37am in the morning of January 16, 2020, to first-time mum Dakima after a 15-month pregnancy.
"This is the most important baby ever to be born at Folly Farm and is such a monumental event for all the staff here," said zoo curator Tim Morphew after the birth.
"Not only is this calf helping to increase numbers of a critically endangered species, he's also the first rhino ever to be born in Wales."
Although Glyn isn't able to share his birthday with visitors to the farm, which is closed due to coronavirus restrictions, the keepers have still made a fuss of him.
He enjoyed a rhino-friendly birthday cake this morning and his pen is festooned with bunting.
"Our very special bundle of joy arrived a whole year ago," said a Folly Farm spokesperson.
"We're so sorry you're not able to celebrate Glyndŵr's first birthday with us but that didn't stop our keepers throwing him a party. Bunting and all."