A FISHGUARD driver has been found guilty of driving without insurance.
Kenneth John Griffiths, of Heol Cleddau, was charged with driving his Ford Fiesta Active 1 Turbo on the A40 at Penblewin without insurance.
The 63-year-old did not appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 14. Magistrates found him guilty in his absence under the single justice procedure.
They issued a £660 fine. Griffiths must also pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Magistrates also endorsed his licence with six penalty points.
Griffiths must pay the total of £816 by February 11.
