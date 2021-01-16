TWO people have been arrested in the last 24 hours on suspicion of drug driving.
A woman was arrested on Dredgemans Hill yesterday evening, for failing a roadside drug wipe and testing positive for cocaine.
Police took blood samples at custody and the woman was released under investigation, pending analysis of her bloods.
At Llanddowror, near St Clears, a man was arrested yesterday afternoon for providing a positive drug wipe for cannabis.
Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit arrested the man following a stop check.
The man was released under investigation, pending the analysis of his blood samples.