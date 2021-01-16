There have been 76 new cases of coronavirus reported in the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion today (Saturday).

Figures released by Public Health Wales have revealed 46 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 18 in Pembrokeshire and 12 in Ceredigion.

This brings the total amount of cases reported in the last seven days to 555 in Carmarthenshire, 263 in Pembrokeshire and 107 in Ceredigion.

The total amount of reported cases since the pandemic began stand at 9,048 in Carmarthenshire, 2,702 in Pembrokeshire and 1,503 in Ceredigion.

In the Hywel Dda Health Board area there have been four more coronavirus related deaths reported since yesterday.

In Wales as a whole there have been a total of 4,226 deaths related to the virus, 55 of which were newly reported today.

There have been 1,129 new cases in Wales reported today. There has been a total of 178,989 coronavirus cases reported in Wales since the pandemic began.

Dr Chris Williams, incident director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “The number of positive coronavirus cases remains extremely high in Wales and is cause for serious concern, due to the impact on NHS Wales services.

“All of Wales remains in lockdown. We ask that the public adopts the same mindset for this lockdown as they did in March 2020. We understand that people are fatigued but because the new, more infectious variant of coronavirus is circulating across Wales it is vital that we all keep to the lockdown restrictions and do not meet other people.

“This means that you must stay at home. If exercising outdoors, please do this alone or with members of your household or support bubble only. Shop online, but if you do need to visit essential retail then do this alone, if possible, to minimise numbers of people in retail spaces, and avoid stopping to chat with people outside your household. If you must leave home keep your distance, wash your hands regularly, and wear a face mask when required according to the regulations.

“Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.

“Public Health Wales is working with UK partners to investigate and respond to the new variant of coronavirus identified in Wales. The new variant is easier to spread and the public should remain highly vigilant in measures to prevent transmission including maintaining social distancing, regularly handwashing and wearing of face coverings. Though the new variant is more infectious, there is no evidence that it leads to more severe disease.

“From 4am on Monday 18 January, if you intend to travel to England, Scotland, or Wales, including UK nationals returning home from travel abroad, you must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result taken up to 3 days before departure.

“Under current UK COVID-19 restrictions, you must stay at home. You must not leave home or travel, including internationally, unless you have a legally permitted reason to do so.

“If you are due to travel out of the UK, please be aware of the changing situation and keep an eye on the FCO website for up to date details.”