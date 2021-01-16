Motorists in the Pembroke area are warned to drive carefully as Pembroke Commons is flooded once again.
Reports from the area say that the commons are now passable, but drivers are advised to proceed with caution and at a slow speed.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Motorists in the Pembroke area are warned to drive carefully as Pembroke Commons is flooded once again.
Reports from the area say that the commons are now passable, but drivers are advised to proceed with caution and at a slow speed.