TENBY coastguard and the town's inshore lifeboat were paged today to reports of a dog that had fallen over a cliff.
The teams were paged just after midday to a report that the dog had gone over the cliff near Skrinkle, Manorbier.
When they arrived at the scene the coastguard team learnt that the owner had managed to reach the dog but was in need of assistance to get the dog back up the cliff and back to their vehicle.
Coastguards carried the dog back to safety. It was then taken to the local vets by its owner for further care and emergency services were stood down.
Coastguards advise dog owners to always keep their pet on a lead at the coast especially near cliff edges.
"If dogs get stuck on a ledge, in mud or swept out to sea, don't go after them," said a coastguard spokesperson.
"Most dogs make it back safely, but you might not."
