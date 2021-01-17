A PEMBROKESHIRE mental health charity is encouraging farmers and those living rurally across Wales to run during the month of January to help with their mental health.

Emma Picton-Jones, founder of the DPJ Foundation, helped create the @_run1000 challenge which is happening throughout January 2021. The challenge is being held between England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the rest of the world. Initially it was to see whose team could run 1000 miles first.

All countries have now reached the 1000-mile mark and are now competing to see who can run the most miles throughout the month while raising awareness of the importance of rural mental health, and raising money for rural mental health charities including the DPJ Foundation.

"January can be quite a tough month for farmers and those of us living rurally and this year we have lockdown to contend with as well," said Emma Picton-Jones.

"We wanted to create something positive for everyone to take part in that gets them out and active. It is not too late to get involved - just find @_run1000 on social media and there'll be a link for more details.

"It might be the only way Wales beat England if the six nations doesn't go ahead!"

The DPJ Foundation was set up in July 2016 following the death of Emma's husband, Daniel Picton-Jones. Daniel's suicide rocked the community and his wife Emma realised very quickly a lack of support available for those suffering with poor mental health in rural communities.

It was announced at Daniel's funeral that a fund would be set up to provide support to those, like Daniel, who were suffering from poor mental health. It also became clear that the agricultural industry carried the highest rate of suicide, yet little was being done to help this. To find out more about the work of the DPJ Foundation and how they can help visit: www.dpjfoundation.co.uk.