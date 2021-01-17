Pembrokeshire police are warning drivers that they cannot hide the signs of drug driving following two more arrests.
A man was arrested overnight in the Hakin area, for providing a positive drug wipe for both cocaine and cannabis.
The driver was taken to custody, by officers from Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit, where blood samples were taken. He was released under investigation pending blood results.
Yesterday afternoon another man was arrested in Waterston. He provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
Blood samples were taken at custody. The driver was released under investigation, pending analysis of his bloods.
Police warned that drug drivers that illegal substance have an involuntary effect on the eyes that cannot be hidden. Police officers are trained to spot these signs and take further action.