There have been 90 more cases of coronavirus reported in the Hywel Dda health Board area today and 11 more deaths.

Figures released by Public Health Wales reveal a further 50 cases in Carmarthenshire, 17 in Ceredigion and 23 in Pembrokeshire.

This brings the total amount of cases since the pandemic began at 9,098 in Carmarthenshire, 2,725 and 1,520 in Ceredigion.

In the past seven days there have been 570 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 217 in Pembrokeshire and 106 in Ceredigion.

The total amount of cases reported in Wales since the pandemic began stands at 180,161. In Wales as a whole, 1,172 new cases have been reported today.

There have been a further 48 coronavirus related deaths reported in Wales today bringing the total amount of deaths in Wales since the pandemic began to 4,274.

Dr Eleri Davies, incident director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “The number of positive coronavirus cases remains extremely high in Wales and is cause for serious concern, due to the impact on NHS Wales services.

“All of Wales remains in lockdown. We ask that the public adopts the same mindset for this lockdown as they did in March 2020. We understand that people are fatigued but because the new, more infectious variant of coronavirus is circulating across Wales it is vital that we all keep to the lockdown restrictions and do not meet other people.

“This means that you must stay at home. If exercising outdoors, please do this alone or with members of your household or support bubble only. Shop online, but if you do need to visit essential retail then do this alone, if possible, to minimise numbers of people in retail spaces, and avoid stopping to chat with people outside your household. If you must leave home keep your distance, wash your hands regularly, and wear a face mask when required according to the regulations.

“Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.

“Public Health Wales is working with UK partners to investigate and respond to the new variant of coronavirus identified in Wales. The new variant is easier to spread and the public should remain highly vigilant in measures to prevent transmission including maintaining social distancing, regularly handwashing and wearing of face coverings. Though the new variant is more infectious, there is no evidence that it leads to more severe disease.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test by calling 119.”