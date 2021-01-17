A CLYNDERWEN driver must pay nearly £350 for not having a registration plate on his car and trailer at Newcastle Emlyn.
Ryan Jack Cole, of Clynderwen was driving an Isuzu D-Max and trailer at New Road, Newcastle Emlyn, on October 8 when there was no registration plate fixed to the rear of the vehicle and trailer.
The charge against him was proved under the single justice procedure in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.
Magistrates fined the 21-year-old £220, along with £90 prosecution costs and a £34 victim surcharge.