A WARNING of heavy rain, gales and flooding has been issued for Pembrokeshire area in the next few days.
The Met Office yellow alert kicked in at midnight today Monday (January 18) and runs until noon on Thursday and covers Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire. It is warning of flooding and disruption to travel
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Several days of persistent and occasional heavy rain are expected to affect the region. The heaviest and most persistent rain is likely to be across Wales and the high ground of northern England.
“By early Thursday, 30-60 mm of rain is expected to fall widely across the warning area, with 100-150 mm over the high ground of Wales and northern England.
“Up to 200 mm is possible across parts of north Wales.
Strong winds will also accompany the rainfall and may add to travelling difficulties across higher areas and more exposed routes.
“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.
“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there could be possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”