DRIVERS are being warned of possible delays with the closure of a road today (Monday, January 18).
The B4332 between Abercych and Cenarth has been completely shut for up to 10 weeks for major roadworks.
A lengthy diversion route has been put in place that will take traffic across Llechryd bridge and then back around to Cenarth.
The complete closure had been delayed for two weeks following an outcry over previous plans for a diversion proposed by Carmarthenshire County Council which would have taken traffic along narrow, twisting, unclassified roads without any designated passing places.
Carmarthenshire County Council executive board member for the environment, Cllr Hazel Evans, said at the time: “Following some feedback from the public, our engineering and traffic management teams are revising the works and reviewing the diversion routes.
“Sections of the B4332 need to be reconstructed and we will need to close the road for this but we are reviewing the diversion routes and will be discussing them with neighbouring authorities.”