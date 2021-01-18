Members of the Castle Pill Boat Club have decided to organise a fishing competition to give everyone something to look forward to this year.
The competition will be open to boats only and anyone with a non-commercial boat is able to enter.
There will be a fee per boat to enter the competition which will contribute towards prize money and a donation to the RNLI.
The competition will run for three days including a Sunday and will take place in the Milford Haven waterway.
"The last year has been a struggle for the whole angling community so we are hoping that this will give everyone something to look forward to this year," said one of the competition's organisers.
"Dates are yet to be confirmed due to government guidelines. At this stage we are seeing how many people are going to be interested in taking part.
"The more people that enter means bigger the prize and bigger the donation to the RNLI."
To register your interest and for updates on the competition, visit the Castle Pill Fishing Competition page on Facebook.