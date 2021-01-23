ON a recent very wet evening Rotarian Charles Clewett was surprised when he opened his front door to be confronted by the Pembroke Rotary Club President - Rotarian Paul Harries.
The purpose of the visit was to present Charles with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship Award.
This was obviously handed over under strict Covid distancing rules.
This award is given to Rotarians for long-standing service to their club.
Charles said: “I am particularly pleased the award recognises service in the community with Paul Sartori Foundation with whom I have been closely involved since 2003, when I became a voting delegate due to Pembroke Rotary Club’s involvement at the time.
“Please pass on my thanks to all members for the presentation”.
President Paul Harries was particularly pleased to be able to award his ‘namesake’ award Paul Harris Fellowship to Charles, and thanked him for his services to Pembroke Rotary Club, wishing him every success in his new club - Narberth/Whitland, which Charles joined in January.