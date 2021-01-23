In our ever-changing world, we need to keep supporting our unique independent businesses that can help us all through lockdown.

There are many independent businesses offering great products and services to be found in every corner of West Wales. Let us pull together and show local businesses we care.

Businesses in West Wales have experienced huge challenges in the last year, but by buying local items online and ordering food from locally owned restaurants and using the services of local trades, we can make a difference. We can grow our economy, get local people back on their feet and do our bit for the environment. We can help the businesses of West Wales survive and thrive.

So, let’s champion the produce, products and people of West Wales. Let's Love Local.

Here are 4 that are more than worth checking out.

Centraframe P V C U Systems Ltd

Centaframe P V C U Systems Ltd in Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, manufacture supply and install top quality Upvc windows, doors and conservatories using the revolutionary Rehau Total 70 Profile.

With an impressive reputation locally and across South Wales, for a superior quality product backed by an unrivalled customer service, we strive to ensure all our customers, trade or retail make the right choice for their home or project.

Centaframe take pride in giving our customers’ needs the utmost attention every step of the way, from initial quote enquiry through to completion of works and after sales care.

Airfield Metals

Experts in metal recycling, we are the leading recycling experts in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, paying top prices for your scrap metal.

We recycle a wide variety of different metals including non-ferrous and ferrous metals, scrap cars and more, providing a dedicated pick-up service to our customers.

We have vast experience in the recycling industry, with a team of dedicated professionals able to assist you with whatever recycling services you require.

West Wales Gas

West Wales local service at proper prices, no frills or gimmicks.

West Wales Gas opened up over 25 years ago in the historical town of Llandysul, originally only selling gas in cylinders and then selling gas in bulk in 1993.

Having started with one cylinder lorry we have grown progressively over the years to four-cylinder lorries and two dedicated tankers. Our growth has been steady and customer driven with the help of our parent company Budget Gas, which is based in Telford.

Our aim has always been to provide a local service at proper prices, no frills or gimmicks.

We are proud to say we currently serve over 4,000 customers directly and thousands more through our network of stockist, with over 3,600 tonnes of liquid petroleum gas.

NO JOB IS TO SMALL OR TO LARGE OR BEYOND OUR GRASP!

Haven Tyre Company

Haven Tyre Company stock a large range of branded tyres. So, if you are looking for new tyres in Pembrokeshire or even West Wales then either pop in, enquire or give our experienced team a call to find out about our great value for money tyres and other great services that are available.

A great team of experienced fitters are on hand to help to get your car back on the road with a brand-new set of tyres. Haven tyres a local company loving local customers.