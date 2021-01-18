PEMBROKESHIRE people have dipped into their pockets and offered a warm welcome to support a couple's alpaca attraction project.

As the Western Telegraph reported recently, Angela and Alex Frayling-James, sold their home in Cardiff to set up Sweet Home Alpaca in Roch.

The aim of the sustainable business is to offer walks, camping and experiences with the creatures, but the coronavirus pandemic put plans on hold.

The couple, both 36, launched an appeal to raise £6,000 to pay for the upkeep of the majority of their herd in Dorset while they waited for their new barn to be built.

And they managed to smash this target after the Western Telegraph story appeared online and in print.

Angela said:

"Nat West Bank said that if we had 100 donations, however small, they would give us £1,500, and it just went crazy from there.

"People living nearby have been so kind - farmers have donated haylage and other people have called offering their services.

"We have been given 1,100 trees from the Woodland Trust so we have been grateful of help to plant them.