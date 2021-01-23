GIRLGUIDING Cymru and the Football Association of Wales Trust have come together to give girls the digital opportunity to learn about football and learn new skills.

It's 18,000 members will have access to a brand new on-line challenge pack which promotes the women's game. The new partnership aims to raise awareness of women's football and encourages more girls to get involved.

Girls and volunteers will be able to earn a challenge badge by completing several challenges related to football. There are eight sections to encourage the girls to think about health and fitness as well as ball skills and knowledge of the Welsh team.

FAW Trust is supporting Girlguiding Cymru members by offering a series of football festivals throughout Wales to enable girls and volunteers to take part in the game.

Girlguiding Cymru's Chief Commissioner, Bev Martin said: "We've adapted and listened to our young members. They want new and exciting opportunities that champion gender equality. Girls can play football too".

Girlguiding's Girls Attitude Survey 2020 revealed most (86 per cent) girls and young women aged seven to 21 think women in sport are good role models for girls, and seven in ten say seeing women in sport use their bodies powerfully makes them feel inspired.

This partnership promotes confidence in young women and girls. 2021 is the year to tackle gender stereotyping and challenge perceptions of women's football.

FAW Trust’s football development manager, Katy Evans said: “We are delighted to be working with Girlguiding Cymru to provide girls with the opportunities and experiences to play and learn about football in a safe, friendly and fun environment.

"We know the importance of trying new activities with friends, hence we are excited about bringing football to girls in their established social circles.

"After a hugely successful football event in 2019 with Girlguiding Gwent, we knew we had to build on that momentum to bring football to all Girlguiding sections across Wales. We want to break gender stereotypes and promote the positive effects that football has and to give girls more opportunities to participate in football in whichever way they feel comfortable to do.

"With many restrictions still in place across Wales, we are pleased to be able to offer digital activities and resources for Girlguiding members to engage with football at home.”