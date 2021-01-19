It is not every day worms lead the way in reducing carbon but a project in north Pembrokeshire is hoping to change that.

Clynfyw Community Interest Company’s latest project, Tyfu Clynfyw, aims to develop an existing vermicomposting – worm composting – business into a micro-enterprise, with support from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Clynfyw CIC, based in Blaenffos, supports disabled and vulnerable people with a variety of projects which provide tools for learning, engagement, contribution and dun through farm based day services and supported on site provision.

A bid for a contribution from the national park’s sustainable development fund states that the organisation has been exploring new outdoor activities that can be done in smaller groups, in response to coivd-19 and the climate emergency.

Clynfyw has been offered an established vermicomposting business with an existing customer base and it wants to develop the work of creating sustainable, high quality, compost as well as sequestrating carbon.

The funding, of £24,800 towards the £49,000 project, will pay for equipment, set up casts and training in vermicomposting methods as well as marketing and volunteer expenses.

It will involve collecting horse manure within the national park, mixing coarse green waste, composting to PAS100 standards with the product then available for gardeners and farmers, reducing the demand for peat-based compost.

Clynfyw has developed other self-financing projects such as apple-juicing and charcoal-making, and it is expected this worm compost making business will be the same within a year, according to initial costings.

The bid application is recommended for approval subject to available funding and is said to be a “Interesting and innovative project that reduces carbon, makes use of waste, and supports vulnerable people.”