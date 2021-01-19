WORK has started on the highly-anticipated South Quay regeneration project in Pembroke.

Ambitious plans by Pembrokeshire County Council will see the site next to Pembroke Castle developed into a visitor centre, celebrating the town’s history and heritage and incorporating a new library and café.

The scheme will also include landscaping improvements and public access to the building’s gardens at the rear.

Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member with responsibility for economic development, said: “I’m delighted to see work getting underway. These buildings, right in the heart of Pembroke, have been left to rot for more than a decade by previous council administrations but thankfully no longer. I am committed to Pembroke and am personally determined to help the town see a brighter future.

“Our investment in South Quay is just the first and most visible part of our commitment to the future of Pembroke and I’m looking forward to engaging with the community on the next steps over the coming months.”

The enabling works, undertaken by contractors Lloyd and Gravell are to ready the site for the development contract. They include the clearing and preparation of the site ready for the stabilisation of derelict buildings in Castle Terrace.

The South Quay project has secured £901,590 of Welsh Government Transforming Towns funding to support delivery of the first stage enabling works.

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government Hannah Blythyn said: “The regeneration of South Quay is a fantastic example of how support though our Transforming Towns programme can be used to breathe new life into an old building to create a centre that will become as asset to the local community and celebrate the town’s history. I look forward to seeing how this work progresses.”

Cllr Aaron Carey, county councillor for Pembroke St Mary South, said: it was good to see progress on site.“No amount of plans or drawings can prepare you for the huge task at hand when the project is seen up close,” he said.

“We as a community are putting our generation’s mark on a thousand-year-old-town and it’s really exciting to see the work being started on site after so many years as an eyesore in the castle’s shadow.”