PRESELI Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb was one of six Conservative MPs to defy the government by voting in favour of maintaining the £20 weekly boost to universal credit benefits.
The motion was approved on January 18, by 278 votes to zero.
Conservative MPs faced a party whip to abstain but Mr Crabb voted in favour.
Stephen Crabb said: “Universal credit has been incredibly important during the pandemic, supporting not just those who have lost their jobs but also people on low wages who have kept going out to work at this difficult time.
“The temporary £20 increase has made a real difference to many families especially in areas like Pembrokeshire.
“I’ve stayed in close contact with the local JobCentre Plus team that has seen a 100 per cent increase in universal credit claims locally during the crisis.
“I hope the Government does not withdraw this extra money at the end of March, given that we still have a long way to go before the economy recovers.”