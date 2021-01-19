TWO Haverfordwest men have been charged in connection with an investigation into drugs being brought to Kent from Wales.
Kent Police officers on patrol during Monday morning, January 18, stopped a black Jaguar X Type car in Hythe.
They recovered cannabis and a substance believed to be cocaine, as well as around £12,000 in cash.
Assisted by officers from Dyfed-Powys Police, a warrant was later carried out at a property in Haverfordwest, where a cannabis cultivation was found.
Nicholas Moulder, aged 48, and 19-year-old Thomas Moulder, both of Kensington Gardens were charged with being concerned in the production of, supplying and possessing cannabis.
Nicholas Moulder was also charged with possession of cocaine, and driving while unfit through drugs.
Both are due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today, January 19.
Comments are closed on this article.