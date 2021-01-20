Milford Haven Inner Wheel club is trying its best to come up with ideas to support local good causes at a time when members are unable to hold fundraising events.
So members were asked if they would support the Women’s Refuge Group - women who are so often forgotten in this current crisis.
The response from the members was wonderful, and a member of staff from the Women’s Refuge group in Pembrokeshire collected bags full of toiletries collected by members.
"In normal times we would have invited a representative from the group to give us a talk explaining the support that they give within our community," said a member of Inner Wheel. "Hopefully that may be possible at a later date."
For the time being members are busy think of their next opportunity to offer support to the local community.