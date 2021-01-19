THREE flood alerts have today (Tuesday, January 19) been issued for the Teifi Valley and north Pembrokeshire by National Resources Wales.
A Met Office yellow weather warning is currently in place until noon on Thursday with heavy rain and strong winds forecast as Storm Christoph roars in across the area.
By early Thursday, 30-60mm of rain is expected to have fallen widely across the warning area, with 100-150mm over the high ground of Wales. Up to 200mm is possible across parts of north Wales and north-west England.
And now NRW has issued flood alerts for the lower Teifi catchment downstream of Llanybydder, the upper Teifi catchment upstream of Llanybydder including Llanybydder, and rivers on the north and west coast of Pembrokeshire
The warning states: “Remaining very unsettled today as Storm Christoph brings further heavy rain this afternoon and especially overnight into Wednesday.
“Rain will continue throughout Wednesday, increasing river levels further. The combination of ground conditions, existing river levels and forecast rainfall quantities gives a high risk of flooding of low-lying land.”