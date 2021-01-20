A WORKER injured at the Premier Inn construction site in St Davids earlier this month is said to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Work is scheduled to start again at the site next Monday, January 25.

The 53-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to hospital, following an incident involving a concrete pumping crane at the Premier Inn construction site on Thursday, January 7.

The man was taken to the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff, by land ambulance. A second person suffered from minor injuries.

Police officers preserved the scene and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) was informed.

A spokesperson for Premier Inn confirmed that the man was still in hospital.

"The worker who was most seriously injured is still critical but is stable," he said. "Our thoughts are with him and we hope he continues to recover."

The spokesperson said the hotel is being built by a development partner, to Premier Inn's specification, in St Davids and that work on the site was expected to start again on Monday.

"In terms of the development site itself, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have completed their visit to the site following the incident," he said.

"They returned it to the developer's principal contractor [Triton Construction] who are themselves carrying out a number of health and safety checks this week.

"Following completion of these checks, and other work to get the site ready, we have been advised construction work is due to recommence on Monday, January 25."