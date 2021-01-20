Storm Christoph is making itself felt across the county with reports of floods and travel delays caused by the heavy rain.

Rail travellers are being advised to check their journey details today as flooding is causing problems on the Carmarthen to Pembroke Dock line.

Currently trains are running at a reduced speed due to flooding in the Manorbier area and trains may be delayed or cancelled until at least this afternoon.

Localised flooding caused by Storm Christoph has already caused issues on the following roads: Pembrokeshire County Council has issued warnings of flooding on roads in the following areas:

Cosheston to Milton road

Jameston - general area

A4139 Penally to Tenby road

Llawhaden near river bridge

Penblewin to Llandissilio near Grondre

New Moat

B4313 Maenclochog towards Narberth

Maenclochog to Mynachlog Ddu

Puncheston

Spittal Golden Hill area

Spittal railway tunnel

St Thomas Green, Haverfordwest

The height of the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest is higher than average today. The Cleddau Bridge is currently open to all vehicles.

Information and updates on the situation in pembrokeshire are available here: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/situation-updates

You can get updated flood warnings and other information here: https://flood-warning.naturalresources.wales/?culture=en-GB&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo

Let us know if Storm Cristoph is having an impact where you live.