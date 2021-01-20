Storm Christoph is making itself felt across the county with reports of floods and travel delays caused by the heavy rain.
Rail travellers are being advised to check their journey details today as flooding is causing problems on the Carmarthen to Pembroke Dock line.
Currently trains are running at a reduced speed due to flooding in the Manorbier area and trains may be delayed or cancelled until at least this afternoon.
Localised flooding caused by Storm Christoph has already caused issues on the following roads: Pembrokeshire County Council has issued warnings of flooding on roads in the following areas:
Cosheston to Milton road
Jameston - general area
A4139 Penally to Tenby road
Llawhaden near river bridge
Penblewin to Llandissilio near Grondre
New Moat
B4313 Maenclochog towards Narberth
Maenclochog to Mynachlog Ddu
Puncheston
Spittal Golden Hill area
Spittal railway tunnel
St Thomas Green, Haverfordwest
The height of the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest is higher than average today. The Cleddau Bridge is currently open to all vehicles.
Information and updates on the situation in pembrokeshire are available here: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/situation-updates
You can get updated flood warnings and other information here: https://flood-warning.naturalresources.wales/?culture=en-GB&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo
Let us know if Storm Cristoph is having an impact where you live.