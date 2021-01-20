TENBY has been ranked as the UK's top seaside spot for post-Covid seaside living.
A new survey - judging places to live on criteria including access to superfast broadband, natural beauty, quality of life and beautiful architecture- puts the resort in second place behind the city of Bath.
The property market is booming, as thousands of people buy homes better suited to lockdown living and long-term homeworking.
At the start of the year, more than a third of people in Britain were still working from home - and the trend looks set to continue after all coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
"The ability to work from home has now given millions of us a freer hand with where we live,'' said property company Garrington Property Finders, which has researched nearly 1400 cities, towns and villages across England and Wales.
Each one has been ranked to create the definitive league table of post-Covid property hotspots.
The league table of locations, headed by Bath and with Tenby in second place, puts the Wiltshire village of Bradford-on-Avon in third place, the Devon resort of Ilfracombe fourth and the cathedral city of Canterbury fifth.
The top 15 is completed by Rye, St Ives, Settle, Wilton, Aldeburgh, Faversham, Langport, Hay-on-Wye, Lewes and Lyme Regis.