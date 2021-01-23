Although its doors currently remain temporarily closed , Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre is continuing in its bid to keep the spirit of theatre alive, by co-hosting a digital production of The Picture Of Dorian Gray, a contemporary reimagining of the Oscar Wilde classic, from the team behind the celebrated digital production of What a Carve Up!
Set in a profile pic-obsessed, filter-fixated world where online and reality blur, influencer Dorian Gray makes a deal. For his social star never to fade. For the perfect self he broadcasts to the world to always remain. But as his mental health starts to decline, as corruption and murderous depravity start to creep into his world, the true and horrific cost of his deal will soon need to be met.
A co-production by Barn Theatre, Lawrence Batley Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre, Oxford Playhouse and Theatr Clwyd, The Picture of Dorian Gray sees the Torch Theatre joining the collaboration as a partner venue, making the production available digitally to theatre lovers in the West End of Wales.
The Picture of Dorian Gray, which runs for two weeks from March 16-31, will reunite the creative team behind What a Carve Up! with Henry Filloux-Bennett writing the new adaptation with direction by Tamara Harvey.
The Picture of Dorian Gray will push the theatrical form, telling this new adaptation through multiple forms such as elements found in radio plays, films, documentaries as well as traditional theatrical techniques.
Tickets can be purchased at pictureofdoriangray.com/torch with audience members receiving a screening link which will activate on their booked performance date for a 48-hour period. Tickets are priced at £12 which will include both a link to the production as well as a digital programme. Audio description and closed captioning will be made available for the production. Age guidance 16+
Content warning: The Picture of Dorian Gray includes strong language and contains scenes of self-harm, suicide, death and mental illness which some viewers may find upsetting.