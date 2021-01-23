The Marine Energy Test Area (Meta) based in Pembroke Dock has been strengthened with the addition of a new operations manager to the team.

Saul Young was previously project officer at the European Marine Energy Centre (Emec), and brings expertise in developing wave and tidal test sites.

In his role as Meta operations manager, Saul will be overseeing the operation and ongoing delivery of the Meta project. This will include working with developers to facilitate their marine renewable energy technology deployments around the Milford Haven waterway.

Saul brings with him a thorough understanding of the technical, operational, environmental and commercial considerations for marine renewable energy projects, gained through his work with Emec and postgraduate study at the International Centre for Island Technology in Orkney.

Meta offers technology developers access to pre-consented test sites to reduce the time, cost and risks associated with site development. The Meta sites offer a range of conditions that cater for a variety of testing scenarios that allow developers to get equipment in the water quickly to progress innovative technology to the commercial stage. Meta is in the process of finalising consent for a broad project design envelope and will operate for the next 15 years to support growth in this sector.

Meta comprises eight pre-consented, non-grid connected sites located in and around the Milford Haven Waterway, providing the opportunity to test scaled devices, sub-assemblies and components. The sites are accessible yet still representative of real sea environments.

The £2.7 million project, which is being supported by EU and Welsh Government funds, along with the Coastal Communities Fund and the Swansea Bay City Deal, aims to provide early stage device developers with an easy access testing facility to help drive down the cost of energy.

Meta forms part of the Marine Energy Wales programme of projects, delivered by Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum CIC.