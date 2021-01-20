PEMBROKESHIRE rugby star Josh Macleod has been named as the only uncapped player in Wayne Pivac's 36-man Wales squad for the forthcoming 2021 Guinness Six Nations campaign.

The 24 year-old Scarlets back row player had been named in the autumn international squad last year, but he didn’t feature after picking up a hamstring injury before the campaign began.

Macleod, a former pupil at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard, who also represented Crymych, came through the Scarlets’ academy as a No 8, but has proven equally effective on both flanks.

Ospreys’ Dan Lydiate is preferred to young Cardiff Blues back-rowers James Botham and Shane Lewis-Hughes, both capped in the autumn, whilst Josh Navidi is named after concussion issues.

Aaron Wainwright, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric are the other back row options named in the squad, which kicks-off their Six Nations campaign against Ireland on 7 February.

“Josh Macleod was the original selection for the autumn, and we think he’s probably that little bit further ahead than James (Botham),” commented Wales head coach Pivac on his selection.

"It was a choice between Shane and Dan. In terms of what we want to get out of this competition, we felt the balance of the loose forwards and who else can play at six swung it that way."

Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones and Rhodri Jones - who made his last appearance for Wales when playing against South Africa in 2018 – have been named as the loose-head props in Pivac's squad.

Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias and Ken Owens - who missed the autumn campaign through injury - are the hookers, and Leon Brown, Tomas Francis and Dillon Lewis are the three named tight-heads.

Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Will Rowland, Cory Hill and Alun Wyn Jones - who is battling to be fit for the first match after damaging a knee against Italy in early December - are included as second-rows.

Keiran Hardy is named as one of three scrum-halves, with Gareth Davies and Tomos Williams, who is back from injury, whilst Dan Biggar, Jarrod Evans and Callum Sheedy are the three fly-halves.

Johnny Williams, Jonathan Davies, Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin are the centres, with George North, Josh Adams, Hallam Amos, Rees-Zammit, Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams the back-three options.

The players unavailable for selection due to injury include Rob Evans, Nicky Smith, Samson Lee, Ross Moriarty, James Davies, Ellis Jenkins, Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, Scott Williams and Jonah Holmes.

"We are hugely looking forward to meeting up as a squad on Monday, and to the forthcoming campaign," Pivac said on announcing his squad for the Six Nations campaign.

"As we consistently spoke about, the autumn for us was about opportunity and development, looking ahead to Rugby World Cup 2023 and it served that purpose for us.

"This campaign is different, it is tournament rugby, and we are excited to get going and play our part.

"We have picked a squad for this tournament based on form, and we are excited to meet up on Monday and get our preparation underway.”