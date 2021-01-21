A MONKTON man who drove without a licence or insurance must pay £349, magistrates have decided.
John Beet, 42, of Gwilliam Court was stopped by police on the A478 in Clynderwen shortly before 2am on August 7.
It was found that there was no insurance in force for his Vauxhall Corsa car and that his provisional driving licence had expired.
Beet was not present in the court at Llanelli on Tuesday January 19, but admitted the offences through the single justice procedure.
He was ordered to pay fines, costs and surcharges to the total of £349 and also had eight penalty points endorsed on his licence.