Anti-social behaviour in parts of Haverfordwest – and how to combat it – is being discussed by the local authority and other bodies, including the police.
A Notice of Motion put forward by the town’s five Pembrokeshire County Councillors was added to the forward work programme of the policy and pre-decision committee at its meeting on Tuesday, January 19.
Cllr Tom Tudor, one of the signatories of the motion, told the committee that a meeting was due to be held this week with other organisations, including neighbourhood policing team, British Transport Police, town representatives, to discuss issues at the skate park.
He added that there were concerns about simple pushing an issue to other areas of the town, a matter highlighted at committee by Cllr Rhys Sinnett who asked that combating the causes of anti-social behaviour be examined not just enforcement.
He said that factors like youth outreach should be considered and asked that the Community Safety Outreach Partnership also be consulted.
Cllrs Tom Tudor, Alison Tudor, Lyndon Frayling, Rim Evans and David Bryan put for a notice of motion highlighting concerns about increasing unsociable behaviour, linked to alcohol in most cases, and calling for the area, including Picton playing fields to be made alcohol exclusion zones using Public Space Protection Orders.
More information and evidence will be gathered before the committee considers the motion fully at a future meeting.