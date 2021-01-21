LETTERSTON Brownies have not let the Covid-19 lockdowns slow them down, continuing to meet via Zoom meetings and helping members earn their brownie badges.

"The new year of 2020 started like any other," said Brown Owl, Carys James. "With excited Brownies all looking forward to another term of meetings and earning badges.

"Everything was going to plan until we started hearing about the Covid 19 virus.

March introduced the first lockdown, which disrupted our planned meetings, so we encouraged the Brownies to work on their Brownie badges at home."

Three weeks into the first lockdown, the brownie leaders could see that they weren't going to be having face to face meetings for a while.

"We decided to send a weekly activity via email to keep the girls involved," said Carys. "This worked well for the first six weeks, but it wasn't the same as our 'normal' meetings and we were all missing the feeling of connection and community."

After the summer holidays, 1st Letterston Brownies decided that, while the girls were working on their badges, they would also start having meetings over Zoom.

"After a couple of practice runs, we introduced the new way to the Brownies, and it has been a resounding success ever since," said Carys.

Every week, we the leaders organised activities that helped the girls earn their Skill Builders and themed badges.

"We even managed to do a virtual sleepover with a Halloween theme in October, which was really fun as the girls dressed up in Halloween costumes.

"We also had a go at making mug cakes, which were surprisingly very yummy, alongside other activities"

On the last meeting before Christmas, the leaders organised a virtual award ceremony, where they handed out all the badges the girls had earned during 2020.

The actual badges were sent to their homes beforehand and kept a secret until the meeting started.

"It was rewarding to see their faces while they opened their envelopes; it just goes to show we can adapt to anything, even in this climate," said Carys.

"We are looking forward to starting back and having more fun."

