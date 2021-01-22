CONCERNS have been raised about the suitability of a lorry holding area which is being used for freight disembarking at Fishguard Harbour.
As part of Operation Stack, lorry parking space is being provided away from the port for freight vehicles arriving without the required documentation and Movement Reference Number (MRN) to allow them to travel to Ireland.
To ensure this process is carried out safely away from the ports, space for lorry parking has been provided at the former Hall Brothers yard in Wern Road, Goodwick.
At their last meeting Fishguard and Goodwick town councillors discussed the site.
Councillor Edward Perkins raised the point that the site and its approach road was prone to flooding, he also raised the issue of access.
"They have got to solve the flooding in the area, flooding is an issue there," he said.
"What's crucial is the access there, big lorries will have to go straight off the roundabout to the site."
County Councillor, Pat Davies said she would raise the flooding issue. She added that she has visited the site and had concerns about its size.
"Looking at the site it's not terribly big site, we'll have to see how it pans out," she said.