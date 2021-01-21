FISHGUARD and Goodwick town Council has agreed to fund the repair of Goodwick bus shelter after it was damaged earlier this year.
At its January meeting Councillor Brian Murphy said that he had spoken to the local PCSO who was aware of the problems and the damage at the shelter. In terms of the repair, he said one of the problems was that nobody knew who owned the shelter.
Mayor Jackie Stokes said that she thought the shelter had been donated to the village by the WI many years ago. She thought that although Pembrokeshire County Council owned the land it did not own the bus shelter.
"I was going to ask the town council does it think we should swallow the cost of it and pay for it," she said. "It is well-used."
Councillor Gwilym Price agreed:
"I think we should repair it," he said. "I'm sure if it was repaired, they would have some respect for it"
Mayor Stokes added" It is unfortunate that there's this small number of people who spoil things for the rest of us."