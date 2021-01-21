MOST of us bought too many toilet rolls during the first lockdown. Now a Letterston pensioner is helping to jazz them up and raising vital funds.
Hazel Jones, 78, is knitting and selling jolly loo roll covers and raising money for Velindre Cancer Centre.
"For many years, Hazel was a hospital car volunteer driving to and from Velindre from west Wales Pembrokeshire but over recent years has developed a stronger connection with the hospital," said a spokesperson for the centre.
"Two years ago, Hazel supported her daughter, Sarah, through treatment after she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer.
"Velindre now holds a very special place in both their hearts. To quote Sarah 'Velindre is not a place, it's people'
"Thank you for being a Lockdown Hero Hazel."