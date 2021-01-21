A FURTHER £250k has been announced to help unpaid carers in Wales cope with the financial pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Carers Support Fund originally saw £1m allocated when it launched last October.
Today, Thursday January 21, deputy health and social services minister Julie Morgan has announced there will be an additional quarter of a million pounds added the scheme.
Open to carers across Wales, the Carers Support Fund will see grants of up to £300 being made available for a range of essentials, including food, household items such as furniture or white goods, or electronics such as a laptop for access to support and services.
There are around 55,300 people in Wales who receive a carer’s allowance and recent research suggests that almost 40 per cent of carers are worried about their financial situation.
Julie Morgan said:
“The pandemic has added more challenges to unpaid carers across the country and I want to thank them for everything they are doing. I’m pleased to announce a further quarter of a million pounds to the fund to help more unpaid carers and their families.
“Working with Carers Trust Wales, who play such a pivotal role in delivering advice and support, the Carers Support Fund will be continued to be delivered via them.”
The Carers Support Fund will be available up to March 31, 2021 and further information is available at carers.org/wales