A PICK-UP vehicle driver has collected a £270 court bill for speeding.
Rhydian Griffiths, 39, of St Clears broke the 50mph limit in his Ford Ranger on the A40 near Carmarthen.
Llanelli Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday, January 19, that his speed recorded by laser on the morning of August 12 was 63mph.
Griffiths, who was not present in court, pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure to exceeding the speed limit on the A40 overpass near the Llanllwch junction.
The court took his guilty plea into account when sentencing, and ordered a fine of £146 with a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90. He also had three penalty points endorsed on his licence.