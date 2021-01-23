A COURIER van driver who broke the speed limit on the A477 must pay a total of £348, a court has decided.
Mark Tattersall, 51, of Bishops Lane, Pembroke appeared before Llanelli magistrates on Wednesday, January 20.
He admitted breaking the 50mph speed limit on the Llanddowror to Red Roses bypass when he drove a Ford Transit van there on June 21 at 60mph, and also driving at above the speed limit for that class of vehicle.
The court was told that Tattersall is a courier with a paid franchise to a delivery company. He is the only driver in his family unit and his wife and dependant children rely on him for the income that the franchise provides.
His wife also relies on him to take her to hospital appointments.
Tattersall was fined £224, with a surcharge of £34 and costs of £90, and had his licence endorsed with three penalty points.
The court took his guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.