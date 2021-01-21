CONTROVERSIAL Pembrokeshire county councillor Paul Dowson has denied allegations he breached Covid regulations.
A member of the public raised his concerns with Pembrokeshire County Council, claiming Cllr Dowson, the only UKIP county councillor in Wales, had breached Covid restrictions by recently making a Youtube video at Pembroke Dock’s Military Cemetery with the Swansea-based Voice of Wales group.
Pembrokeshire County Council, replying on Twitter to the concerns raised, said they had been passed on to the council’s monitoring officer.
Pembroke Dock county councillor Paul Dowson, responding to the claims, said he was working voluntarily at the cemetery when journalist from the Voice of Wales group arrived.
He disputed breached any rules, adding: “If I have broken lockdown rules it's not the monitoring officer I should be reported to; she [the monitoring officer] does not issue the fines and has no legal jurisdiction.”
A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council said: “It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”